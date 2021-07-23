NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - It’s been one week since some parents saw extra money in their bank accounts from an improved child tax credit.

Friday, Rep. Rosa DeLauro and U.S. Sens. Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal met in New Haven Friday morning to discuss the first week of the program.

The child tax credit is part of a massive COVID relief packaged that was signed by President Joe Biden in March.

Households that filed a 2020 or 2019 federal tax return and claimed the regular tax credit will automatically get payments.

Many parents were thrilled to have hundreds of dollars suddenly land in their bank accounts last week, as the Internal Revenue Service distributed the first of six monthly child tax credit payments.

Monthly payments include up to $300 per child under 6 years old and $250 per child under 18.

“That amount of money is the difference for families, working families between living in poverty, not having enough money to pay the bills every week, and being able to pay those bills and maybe having a little left over,” Murphy said.

There are income guidelines to collecting the tax.

Single tax filers earning $75,000 and jointly filed making $150,000 will get reduced payments.