MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A roundtable discussion got underway in Meriden over how to best utilize funds from the American Rescue Plan.
Gov. Ned Lamont, Sen. Richard Blumenthal. Rep. Jahana Hayes, and acting commissioner of education Charlene Russell-Tucker took part in the discussion on Monday morning.
It centered on producing the best outcomes for students within the state’s K-12 school system following the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lamont announced details of an initiative his administration is launching to engage students who struggled with absenteeism and disengagement as a result of the pandemic.
"For the governor to say 'ok, now we're going to create this program and designate these districts, these high poverty, majority minority districts who have large absentee and disengagement rates, we're going to make the investment from the state level to address those problems with precision' is why we all signed up to to do this," Hayes said during the discussion.
