HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Members of the Connecticut legislature are reacting to the two deadly mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas that took place over the weekend.
Just 13 hours apart, 20 people were shot and killed in a Walmart in El Paso, Texas and another 9 people shot and killed at a bar in Dayton, Ohio.
Senator Richard Blumenthal pressed Congress for more than just thoughts and prayers.
“Congress must act on common sense reforms like universal background checks, a ban on assault weapons, emergency risk protection orders,” wrote Senator Blumenthal.
Senator Blumenthal said that Congress should come back from its five-week recess and act on gun violence reform.
“Now is time for action. Not time off, not time away, we need to honor these victims with action and fight this new brand of domestic terrorism.”
Governor Ned Lamont took to Twitter to express his thoughts, writing,
There is a real epidemic of domestic terrorism growing in this country, with at least one of this weekend's mass shootings reportedly perpetrated by a white nationalist. These are acts of evil generated by an expanding ideology of hatred.
Channel 3 reached out to the Connecticut Citizens Defense League (CCDL) on the mass shootings, CCDL President Scott Wilson wrote,
Our support of the Right to Keep and Bear arms is based in the belief that we as Americans should always have the means to protect ourselves and our families from harm. Given that there are already thousands of laws pertaining to firearms across our country, it is difficult to conceive of any law that would stop someone from attempting to commit the most vile act of mass-murder.
Meanwhile, Connecticut State Police tweeted safety reminders for citizens and wrote, if anyone finds themselves in an active shooter situation, they should run, hide, or fight.
Governor Lamont announced on Sunday all flags should be lowered to half-staff to honor the victims killed in the shootings in Texas and Ohio.
