HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Thursday marked day 20 of a partial government shutdown.
Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy said he will be addressing concerns he received about the shutdown on his social media accounts around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday.
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump said he planned to visit the U.S.-Mexico border as part of his push to build a wall.
Talks to reopen the government remain at an impasse.
Negotiations abruptly ended on Wednesday when both sides refused to budge over the president's demand for the $5.7 billion border wall.
Trump tweeted that the meeting with Congressional leaders was a "total waste of time."
He said he heard plenty of support from some of the 800,000 federal workers who are not getting paid due to the shutdown.
The U.S. Coast Guard is the only branch of the military not being paid.
Workers will receive backpack after the shutdown ends.
"I hope we're gonna have the situation worked out," Trump said. "But they want security in our country and so do I."
Connecticut lawmakers said they've experienced an uptick in phone calls regarding opinions on the issue. Those lawmakers are calling for an end to the standoff.
“Lets reopen the government so that then we can have a discussion about immigration law and border security, because I’m more than willing to have it," said Sen. Chris Murphy.
House of Representatives Democrats passed a bill to reopen the Treasury Department and plan to pass other legislation to reopen various agencies.
However, Senate Republican Mitch McConnell said he won't bring any vote to the floor that doesn't have the president's support.
