HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A stern warning for lawmakers to stop excessive drinking during session.
Connecticut Speaker of the House Matt Ritter and House Majority Leader Jason Rojas said they’ve had to talk to members about drinking in the legislative complex while the House is in session.
They say lawmakers could face consequences, including getting stropped of committee assignments.
“There is no question we expect people to be adults and understand the consequences of their decisions. I’ve been very clear with people that if it happens again there will be significant consequences associated with that,” Ritter said.
“I think it’s important to clarify these are the exceptions, not any kind of norm. Just because they are exceptions doesn’t make it more acceptable, but I don’t want the public to think this is what is happening on a regular basis at the Capitol. There are people doing serious work,” Rojas said.
Amid the pandemic, some lawmakers are watching debates and voting remotely form their offices at the Capitol.
While legislative leaders did not single out specific lawmakers, on Wednesday, Representative Robin Comey from Branford apologize for an incident on the House floor last Thursday night.
She released a statement saying, “I suddenly and unexpectedly began to feel unwell. This was due to several factors, including anxiety, exhaustion, and regrettably, the wine I had with dinner. This type of behavior is not typical for me. I take full responsibility for my error in judgement.”
