WASHINGTON (WFSB/AP) -- Flags in Connecticut were lowered to half-staff in honor of Maryland Rep. Elijah E. Cummings.
Gov. Ned Lamont said flags would remain at half-staff until sunset on Friday in accordance with a Presidential proclamation.
“With the passing of Congressman Elijah Cummings, we have lost a powerful force for good, a man of integrity and courage, and fierce champion of civil rights,” Lamont said. “His passing is a terrible loss for our country.”
Cummings was a sharecropper's son who rose to become the powerful chairman of one of the U.S. House committees leading an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.
Cummings' long career spanned decades in Maryland politics. He rose through the ranks of the Maryland House of Delegates before winning his congressional seat in a special election in 1996 to replace former Rep. Kweisi Mfume, who left the seat to lead the NAACP.
Other Connecticut dignitaries also released statements following Cummings' death.
On Thursday, Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro released a statement saying “I am heartbroken by the passing of my colleague and dear friend Congressman Elijah Cummings. For more than three decades, he served the people of Maryland and our country with honor and dignity. Elijah knew the power of this institution and leveraged it every single day. Above all else, he knew why he came to the Congress: he had a moral responsibility to get things done and help people. His hallmark was speaking truth to power—and he always stood up for the most vulnerable in our communities. He was a true statesman, and he will be sorely missed. To paraphrase Elijah from earlier this year: when he is dancing with the angels, he will know that he never stood on the sidelines. He made a difference. My heart goes out to his family at this difficult time.”
Congressman John Larson also issued a statement saying “Today is a sad day for America. Elijah Cummings was a fighter for his beloved Baltimore and for democracy. He always put his district and the American people first in his work. I am honored to be able to call him a dear friend and colleague for the past 20 years. I send my deepest condolences to his wife and my friend, Dr. Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, to his children, and to his constituents. He will be greatly missed.”
