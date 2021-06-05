HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - It looks like a deal has been reached on a state budget, but it still needs a vote.
The legislative session ends in four days.
Can lawmakers pass a budget and take action on several bills before the deadline?
The budget has been a big talker over the past few days.
Late yesterday afternoon, the governor and Democratic leaders said they were very close to an agreement.
Lawmakers have been passing bills, but what about recreational marijuana, which we have been hearing some much about?
There isn’t much time left, but it looks like a state budget will be passed in time.
“They are drafting the documents. It’s going well. They have moved onto the federal dollar plan, which is a good sign and I think it will be ready to go next week," Democratic State Rep. and House Speaker Matt Ritter said.
“I felt very strongly early on and, consistently, we weren’t going to raise taxes. We didn’t need to raise taxes," says Gov. Ned Lamont.
The budget doesn’t increase taxes and may get some
Republican votes.
"There are some issues that we are still trying to iron out, but we are pleased there are no tax increases, that municipal and ESC funding has been maintained," Republican State Rep. and Minority Leader Vinnie Candelora stated.
A plan to raise taxes on tractor trailers is now out of budget and is being drafted as a bill.
Heavyweight trucks would be charged a fee per mile.
The head of the Motor Transport Association says:
"If enacted, in-state businesses will pay it, while out-of-state businesses will not.”
But other states have user fees and many have tolls.
“We are calling on elected officials to make their future your priority. We cannot wait. There is no next year," DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes says.
Also out of the budget, a plan to raise the gas tax to give incentives for electric cars.
As for legislation, Jennifers’ Law has passed. This adds coercive control to domestic violence laws.
The bill is named in honor of Jennifer Dulos and Jennifer Magano, who saw her mother get killed.
“She was murdered when I was twenty-one by my step father after years of domestic violence and coercive control," Jessica Rosenbach, whose mother was murdered, said.
Despite a lot of talk, recreational marijuana remains a work in progress.
“We’ve been making some small adjustments. We had an opportunity to present it to our House caucus yesterday. I think that went very well," Democratic State Rep. and Majority Leader Jason Rojas added.
Democrats still seem hopeful they can bring pot up and get a vote next week, but time is running out and there doesn’t seem to be a lot of support to do this in a special session.
IF they can stumble in and speak
