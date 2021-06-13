HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Lawmakers will be back at the state capitol this week for unfinished business.
A special session taking up the recreational marijuana bill is set to happen on Wednesday.
Lawmakers were able to pass a $46 billion, two year budget last week, along with several other bills.
The budget has no tax increases and makes investments in education and healthcare.
The recreational marijuana bill passed the Senate in a close vote, but Republicans in the House threatened to try and kill the bill through a filibuster if they couldn't reach an agreement with Democrats.
Now, the bill is set to be discussed and voted on this Wednesday during a special session.
Republicans say this 300-page bill has questionable provisions, which is why they aren't accepting it so easily.
When it comes to retailers with licenses, they could begin selling weed in May of next year and medical patients could also begin to grow.
