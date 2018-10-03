NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - Following deadly explosions in neighboring Massachusetts, two Connecticut lawmakers are calling for a comprehensive review of the state's natural gas infrastructure.
Reps. Christopher Rosario of Bridgeport and Matthew Lesser of Middletown, both Democrats, sent a letter to the chairwoman of the state's Public Utilities Regulatory Authority.
They said they want to know whether or not Connecticut's residents face a similar risk.
A meeting is set for Wednesday morning in New Britain with a panel of commissioners and staff members of PURA.
Three communities in Massachusetts were impacted by a series of gas explosions and fires last month. They damaged homes and businesses in Lawrence, Andover and North Andover.
Officials believe high pressure in the gas line was to blame.
Rosario and Lesser are hoping to get more information concerning things like staffing levels of pipeline inspectors and the extent of leak-prone gas distribution pipeline.
"Looking at what happened in Massachusetts, just this last month, we're really concerned," Lesser said. "We're making sure that we're conducting a review, workers are safe on the job and that our communities are safe."
Wednesday's PURA meeting begins at 10 a.m.
Channel 3 reached out to PURA for a comment but has yet to hear back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.