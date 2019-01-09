(WFSB) - Veyo, the state's non-emergency medical transportation service continues to be in the spotlight and not in good way.
Many Medicaid patients say they've been missing doctors’ appointments or have been stranded.
After a year on the job, some Connecticut lawyers have filed a class action lawsuit against the Department of Social Services, the state agency that oversees Veyo, claiming they're not holding them accountable.
Not only is there a 27-page lawsuit, but lawyers have also filed a temporary restraining order forcing Veyo to find patients rides.
Susan Jones is one of many past patients Channel 3 has talked to about her medical ride.
She says she was left without a ride after Veyo cancelled without notice.
“They told me they couldn't accommodate my chair, can’t get it on the ramp,” said Susan Jones.
Many of the Medicaid patients who use Veyo say they've been left stranded or their rides are cancelled so they can't get to medical treatments or doctor's appointments.
Veyo was hired last January in a three-year, multimillion dollar state contract.
In the past, Veyo has told Channel 3 they're still working out the kinks, but lawyers believe enough is enough.
A class action lawsuit was filed late Tuesday night, suing the Department of Social Services, the agency that oversees Veyo.
They believe DSS isn't holding Veyo accountable like they should.
Lawyers also filed a temporary restraining order, which would force Veyo to find patients rides.
They expect a hearing could be held in the next week.
Attorneys say Veyo has been paid 50 million dollars.
If you're a client and continue to have problems, there’s a number you can call, which the is Connecticut Legal Service at 860-786-6358.
