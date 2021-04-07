Absentee ballots generic
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut leaders met on Wednesday to talk about changing the state's constitution to allow early voting and expand access to absentee ballots.

Both happened for the November general election due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Secretary of the State Denise Merrill spoke about it at 11 a.m. at the M L Keefe Center in Hamden:

Merrill was joined by Sen. Jorge Cabrera and Hamden officials.

A poll by Secure Democracy in February said 79 percent of those asked supported early voting while 73 percent were for expanded use of absentee ballots.

