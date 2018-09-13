WINDSOR LOCKS (WFSB) - The exodus of evacuees from the Carolinas continues as Hurricane Florence continues to have the region in its crosshairs.
The storm weakened to a Category 2. However, dangerous weather is still expected.
In Connecticut, state Senate leaders and first responders took the opportunity on Thursday to remind people that it's never too early to be prepared.
They held a news conference at 10 a.m. on Thursday.
They said the CT Prepare app has a lot of information, including information about marking people "safe" in a storm and creating an escape plan.
“I will tell you the best thing you can get now is a power pack charger," said Rick Fontana, deputy director of emergency operations, New Haven. "The best $50 you can spend. Without cell phone service, you can't stay informed.”
More information on the app can be found here.
Officials said work has been underway all year long to fix pipes, power lines and other infrastructure items, just in case a storm comes the state's way.
"Business operators and others are urged to take every precaution and have well rehearsed emergency response plans in place to ensure the best possible outcome under the worst case scenario," said Toni Harp, New Haven mayor.
Among the people fleeing Florence are former Connecticut residents.
Many of them said they heeded the warning from officials and either headed back to Connecticut or at least inland or higher ground.
"What old timers say is that they have been around a long time but when they say they’ve never seen anything like this, it’s time to leave," said Joe Pepitone, former Beacon Falls resident.
Pepitone said he moved from Beacon Falls to about a mile from the beach in Wilmington, NC.
He said he was originally going to hunker down, but opted to evacuate instead.
Other former Connecticut residents, like Taylor Hogan, daughter of Channel 3's Kevin Hogan, said they're staying put.
“Hotels are filling up," Taylor Hogan said. "You’re definitely noticing a lot more people at the gas stations."
Taylor Hogan lives 400 miles from the beach in Fountain Inn, SC, where many evacuees are heading. Even there they're expecting a lot of rain.
“We’re preparing for flooding," she said. "We’re expecting that could be a possibility and keep travel to a minimum.”
