STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut politicians and community activists against racism are joining forces at a rally today.
It’s in support of a Connecticut woman who was a victim of an alleged racially-motivated attacked.
The peace and justice rally starts at noon.
It’s part of a series of protests for weeks now since this incident on June 26.
Today’s lineup includes Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz and youth performances.
The woman who people are showing support for is Crystal Caldwell.
Her attorney released footage of what happened inside the Quality Inn Hotel in Mystic where she works.
When we last spoke with Caldwell two weeks ago, she was still suffering and continuing treatment for her injuries.
You can see her being kicked and punched by two white hotel guests during one of her shifts.
Caldwell works the front desk and says the couple was mad and called down to complain about the lack of hot water in their room.
Stonington Police says Caldwell was attacked twice after that call.
The second time was caught on camera near the ice machine.
The couple, Philip Sarner and Emily Orbay, and Caldwell were taken to the hospital.
The couple left and returned to New York before police arrested them.
Earlier this month, the U.S. Marshals took Sarner and Orbay into custody.
The New York couple was charged with assault and intimidation based on bigotry and bias.
An independent investigator is looking into how Stonington Police handled the case and why that couple wasn’t arrested sooner and were able to return to New York.
(1) comment
"The peace and justice rally starts at noon." "Peace and justice"? That's how the riots in Portland, Minneapolis, Baltimore, Atlanta, and dozens of other cities were described (by the organizers). The riots were anything but peaceful. And the "justice" they seek is entirely one-sided. The few (and rare) white-on-black assaults are magnified into Holocausts. The numerous unprovoked, heinous, and cruel black-on-white, black-on-Asian, black-on-Hispanic, and black-on-gay and even black-on-black assaults happening every day everywhere are ignored. Examples: An 84-year old white women walking with a walker in Manhattan was randomly punched in the head by a laughing young black man. She fell into the street, smashing her head on a fire hydrant. Another example: The head of an older Asian woman was drop-kicked by a laughing young black man during the recent riots. These incidents are on video. They are not shown on WFSB or any other mainstream media source. They do not fit the Left's narrative, so the stories are suppressed.
No one of any race should have to endure racially-motivated physical abuse or assault. This includes Asians, Hispanics, whites, gays and of course, blacks. The present narrative asserts that only blacks are victims and that only whites can be racist. This is a vicious lie.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.