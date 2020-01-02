WOODBRIDGE, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut officials will be visiting a Jewish community center on Thursday to talk about security.
The visit comes after 15 anti-Semitic crimes in New York State since the start of last month, including a stabbing at a rabbi's home during Hanukkah.
Sens. Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal said they plan to tour the Jewish Community Center in Woodbridge.
In 2018, there were nearly 1,900 anti-Semitic incidents across the country, compared to 942 in 2015, according to the Anti-Defamation League.
The surge in violence against the Jewish community has leaders from Connecticut calling for more to be done.
Blumenthal said he's pushing for Congress to pass a bill that would strengthen the reporting of hate crimes.
While many in the Jewish community are on edge following the recent incidents, they said they won't give in to fear.
"In times like this, people get very scared and want to lower themselves under the ground, sort of reach out and hide," said Rabbi Jonathan Schwartz, Adath Israel Congregation. "And I think the opposite is really what we need in this time. What we really need to do is shine, but shine with the best of what humanity has to offer."
State leaders said they plan to announce more money in federal grants to help protect houses of worship.
They will talk about that during a discussion at the Woodbridge Jewish Community Center on Thursday.
Morality is doing right, no matter what you are told. Religion is doing what you are told, no matter what is right.
