A Connecticut limousine company detailed the laws and regulations on passenger vehicles in the state following a deadly limousine crash in upstate New York.
Channel 3 spoke with Co-Owner and Operations Manager of Joshua’s Limousine in Gales Ferry, Gary McKeon who described the safety protocol in stretch limousines and party buses.
McKeon’s fleet incudes 41 limousines, as well as stretch limos, party buses, and coaches.
McKeon said Connecticut laws require seatbelts for passengers in the rear of the stretch limos, whereas McKeon said New York does not require seatbelts.
McKeon said Joshua’s Limousine has been in business for nearly 24 years and Connecticut requires mandated inspections of certain 10 passenger and above limousines and coaches every 6 months.
A team of on-site mechanics routinely inspect the vehicles to remain compliant with state and federal regulations.
A party bus, for example, seats 24 passengers, but laws do not require to have installed seatbelts, because it has opposing bench seating.
“Because the seats aren’t individual, it’s not mandated by either State or Federal law,” said McKeon.
Joshua’s Limousine installed seatbelts out of convenience and safety for smaller children.
In the coming days, weeks, and months of inspection that will take place after 20 people were killed in a limousine crash in up-state New York, McKeon said the question of seatbelts and limousine safety inspections is sure to arise.
“This is the absolute worst nightmare for any of us,” said McKeon. “It shines a light on the industry, which the industry as a whole is extremely safe.”
There are dozens of limousine companies in Connecticut, said McKeon. As for the drivers and their records at Joshua’s Limousine, they require a thorough background check, fingerprinting, and random drug testing.
“The last thing any of us want to do is go to bed at night thinking that we were anywhere responsible for somebody getting hurt,” said McKeon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.