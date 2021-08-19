WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WFSB) - The Manchester little league team lost to Hawaii, 9 -1, but they still have title dreams in the elimination bracket.
Around 30 supporters watched from Buffalo Wild Wings in Manchester, Conn.
EJ Perez said, "Sometimes I'm watching as a fan and sometimes I'm trying to look at strategy and stuff like that."
The event gives a couple of 11 year old all stars a peak at their possible future, because they have hopes of making it next year.
