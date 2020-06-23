WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - States across the U.S. are seeing an increase in the percentage of people who test positive for COVID-19, including Texas, California and Florida.
In Connecticut, the percentage is trending down and considered to be one of the best in the country.
The state is working with New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts and Rhode Island to figure out a plan for people traveling to Connecticut from hard hit states.
"If people are coming up that are snowbirds especially, who knows who they’ve been in contact with," said Jennifer Kormylo of Enfield, who was traveling through Bradley International Airport on Tuesday.
"I think it’s better to be safe than sorry," said Rick Wilson, a business traveler.
States in red would be the ones to keep an eye on, officials said:
Red means a high percentage of people are who are testing positive for COVID-19.
State leaders said Connecticut is the best state in the country when it comes to the percentage of positive case. It is down to about 1 percent compared to other states that are nearing 10 percent.
During his press briefing on Monday, Gov. Ned Lamont said anyone traveling from those states that were colored in red could be required to either self-quarantine for 14 days or show proof of having been tested for the virus.
That is still to be determined.
Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the coronavirus in Connecticut.
