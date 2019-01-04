ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) -- A lucky person in Connecticut is holding onto $100,000, and time is running out to claim it.
The Connecticut Lottery said a winning Cash5 ticket was sold at the Citgo on Main Street in Rocky Hill for the Aug. 9 drawing.
The winning numbers were 6 - 8 - 17 - 22 - 34.
Folks are being urged to check any old tickets they may have lying around.
The winner has until Feb. 5 to claim the prize.
