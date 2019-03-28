HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A single ticket sold in Wisconsin matched all six numbers in the Wednesday night Powerball drawing.
The winning Powerball numbers were 16, 20, 37, 44, 62 and the Powerball number was 12.
This was the third-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.
Many smaller winning tickets were reported in Connecticut.
According to the CT Lottery, four tickets won $50,000 and one won $150,000.
In total, 77,403 winning tickets were sold in CT, most of them with prizes of $300 or less.
