(WFSB) -- If you have old lottery tickets from last year, you might want to check them.
Connecticut Lottery said two Cash5 tickets carrying a $100,000 prize each are set to expire this weekend unless they are claimed.
One ticket was sold at New York Style Deli, 351 Whalley Ave., New Haven, on Sept. 7, 2020. That ticket’s winning numbers are: 2-7-12-13-15. It expires on March 6.
The second ticket was sold at Mobil Mart, 21 Chamberlain Highway, Kensington on Sept. 8, 2020. That ticket’s winning numbers are 3-4-9-16-17. It expires on March 7.
To claim the ticket, go to any CT Lottery retailer or call (860) 713-2680 to schedule an appointment to visit the CT Lottery headquarters in Rocky Hill.
