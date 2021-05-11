WASHINGTON D.C. (WFSB) -- As the pandemic raged and Americans stopped flying, airlines issued most people credit towards future flights instead of refunds, as many as ten billion dollars’ worth.
Now, some credits are starting to expire.
Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey and Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal sent letters to all major U.S. airlines on Monday, demanding flight credits, especially those issued during the pandemic, never expire.
Part of the letter reads "It is unconscionable that airlines are largely refusing to return customers’ money even as the industry sits on more than $10 billion in unused travel credits. However, even as we continue to push for these cash refunds, it is imperative that, at a minimum, your company does not subject pandemic-related flight credits to an expiration date."
"It shouldn't be up to the airlines to determine when a passenger feels comfortable flying again. It should be up to that passenger,” Markey said.
In a statement, an industry trade group said many airlines created voucher policies "exceeding the Department of Transportation's guidelines."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.