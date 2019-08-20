NEW YORK, NY (WFSB) - A man from Connecticut who is accused of killing a resort worker in the eastern Caribbean island of Anguilla discussed his case with the media on Tuesday.
Scott Hapgood and his attorney, Juliya Arbisman, planned a news conference for Tuesday at 1:15 p.m. in New York City.
During the news conference, Hapgood said he's getting threats to his safety.
"I know that I, my family, were victims here. The truth will come out and I look forward to that," Hapgood said.
According to the Royal Anguilla Police Force, Hapgood, 44, faces a manslaughter charge in connection with the death of 27-year-old Kenny Mitchel, a Dominican national and maintenance worker at the Malliouhana resort.
Hapgood was vacationing with his family at the British territory resort back in April when it happened.
At the time, a representative for Hapgood said the killing was self defense.
Autopsy results showed that Mitchel died from "prone restraint and positional asphyxia."
A spokeswoman for Hapgood said Mitchel "…showed up unannounced in uniform at the hotel room around 4 p.m., claiming he was there to fix a broken sink before carrying out his sudden, violent attack."
They said he "was armed and demanding money."
Hapgood was charged with manslaughter and released from jail on a $74,000 bond.
As a condition of his release, Hapgood is required to return to the island three times this week but his lawyer says it may not be safe for him to return.
Hapgood's family says he was stabbed, bitten several times, and sustained "many" bruises over his arms and chest.
"Since that day we've been living a nightmare that has gradually become our reality,” Hapgood said.
A toxicology report released by the island's attorney general also shows Mitchel had cocaine, cannabis, and other drugs in his system.
It shows his blood alcohol content was more than two times the legal limit in the U.S.
Hapgood is due back in court for a hearing Thursday.
This case is raising awareness about what can happen if you get arrested overseas and what you should do.
According to the U.S. state department, you should contact the closest U.S. Embassy or consulate and let them know about the arrest.
They can help find a local attorney who speaks English and give you an overview of the country's legal process.
The state department cannot get U.S. citizens out of jail in foreign countries.
The agency also suggests making sure you know the local laws where you are travelling and follow them.
For information on what happens if a person is arrested or detained overseas, click here.
