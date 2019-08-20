NEW YORK, NY (WFSB) - A man from Connecticut who is accused of killing a resort worker in the eastern Caribbean island of Anguilla is expected to provide an update on his case.
Scott Hapgood and his attorney, Juliya Arbisman, planned a news conference for Tuesday at 1:15 p.m. in New York City.
According to the Royal Anguilla Police Force, Hapgood, 44, faces a manslaughter charge in connection with the death of 27-year-old Kenny Mitchel, a Dominican national and maintenance worker at the Malliouhana resort.
Hapgood was vacationing with his family at the British territory resort back in April when it happened.
At the time, a representative for Hapgood said the killing was self defense. The claim was that Mitchel was "armed and demanding money" when he showed up at Hapgood's room.
Autopsy results showed that Mitchel died from "prone restraint and positional asphyxia."
Exactly what led up to the incident remains unclear.
