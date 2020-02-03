GROTON, CT (WFSB) -- A Connecticut man charged with killing his cousin in Rhode Island is being held on a $1 million bond.
Louis Seignious, 31, was caught after a manhunt in both states for a week.
On Saturday, police got a tip that he was hiding out at an apartment complex and was captured after he fell through a ceiling in a woman’s attic.
Catherine Arcena was at work when she got a call saying a man had been hiding in her attic. She then heard he had fallen through the ceiling and that he was wanted for murder.
“It was a disaster, in the bathroom, in the room there was a big hole from side to side, big hole. There was a lot of dust,” Arcena said.
Seignious, a Groton man who is a member of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribe, was arrested for the murder of his cousin Vincent Sebastian.
He was found having been shot in the chest in Westerly, RI.
Seignious took off and was spotted driving on the reservation in Groton, almost hitting a police cruiser, but managed to escape.
Police got a tip Seignious was at the Branford Manor Apartments and surveillance cameras captured him going into a unit. They couldn't find him because he had managed to crawl into the heating ducts.
They then captured him after he fell through Arcena’s ceiling.
Seignious has a lengthy criminal record, serving five years for armed home invasions and violating probation.
He waived extradition, which means he will be taken to Rhode Island to face a murder charge.
