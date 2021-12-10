NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The FBI arrested a man it said tried to entice girls into sexual activity and train them to be sexually subservient and inferior to men.
John Griffin, 44, of Stamford, was taken into custody on Friday following a federal grand jury investigation in Vermont.
Griffin was charged with three counts of using a facility of interstate commerce to attempt to entice minors to engage in unlawful sexual activity.
He faced a judge in federal court in New Haven on Friday.
According to an indictment, Griffin used social media apps from April to July 2020 to communicate with people purporting to be parents of underage daughters.
The FBI said Griffin sought to persuade the parents to allow him to train the girls to be sexually submissive.
In June of 2020, the FBI said Griffin advised a mother of 9- and 13-year-old daughters that the mother’s responsibility was to see that her older daughter was “trained properly.” Griffin later transferred $3,000 to the mother for plane tickets so the mother and her 9-year-old daughter could fly from Nevada to Boston’s Logan airport. The mother and child flew to Boston in July of 2020, where Griffin picked them up in his Tesla and drove them to his Ludlow house. At the house, the daughter was directed to engage in, and did engage in, unlawful sexual activity.
The indictment also included allegations that Griffin attempted to entice two other children over the internet to engage in sexual activity. In April of 2020, Griffin proposed to engage in a “virtual training session” over a video chat that would include him instructing the mother and her 14-year-old daughter to remove their clothing and touch each other at his direction. In June of 2020, Griffin proposed to a purported mother of a 16-year-old daughter that she take a “little mother-daughter trip” to Griffin’s Ludlow ski house for sexual training involving the child.
Griffin faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, if convicted.
(2) comments
Definitely locking up the parents who helped aid in violating the kids as well right?
Holy smokes, what a sicko!
