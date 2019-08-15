WESTON, CT (WFSB) – A bicyclist in Connecticut had a terrifying run in with a black bear.
Jim Triano of Weston was out for a Sunday bike ride.
He was going around a corner when a black bear came out of the woods.
Triano tried to avoid the bear, but collided with it and went flying over his handle bars.
“I recall seeing the bear trot away, down toward a little brook they have there. The people were saying, ‘you’re very lucky the bear didn’t come back at you,’” Triano said.
Triano only suffered a few scrapes and bruises.
He said his helmet took much of the impact, but his bike was destroyed.
Triano estimates the bear weighed several hundred pounds.
