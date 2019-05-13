NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man whose last residence is listed as New Haven is accused of threatening to kill, injure and intimidate people in Connecticut and elsewhere.
Gary Joseph Gravelle, also known as Roland Prejean, used mail, email and telephone messages to threaten to harm people and explode property in Connecticut, Vermont and Washington.
The United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, John Durham, announced last week that a federal grand jury in New Haven returned a 16-count indictment charging the 51-year-old Gravelle.
Durham said certain letters that Gravelle sent contained a white powdery substance and statements that the substance was anthrax.
The substance turned out to be baby powder, according to investigators.
The messages were sent to health providers, U.S. probation officers, a U.S. District Court judge, an airport in Vermont, a federal prison in Washington, a building in Old Saybrook, a credit union in Bristol and religious organizations and centers in Connecticut.
Durham also said Gravelle sent a letter threatening to kill President Donald Trump.
Gravelle was arrested back in September.
Investigators learned that he committed the crimes while under federal supervision. He was previously convicted for sending threatening communications in 2013.
He has been detained since his arrest.
The indictment charges Gravelle with 12 counts of maliciously conveying false information about an explosive, an offense that carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 10 years on each count; three counts related to the sending of hoax Anthrax letters, an offense that carries a maximum term of imprisonment of five years on each count, and one count of making threats against the president, an offense that carries a maximum term of imprisonment of five years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.