SPRINGFIELD, MA (WFSB) - A man from Connecticut pleaded guilty to a federal firearms charge in Springfield, MA.
Jermane Merlyn Samuel, 36, of Enfield, made the plea on Wednesday in federal court, according to officials.
Samuel's charge was one count of receiving and possessing two firearms with obliterated serial numbers.
Officials said he had in his possession a model 27 .40 caliber Glock pistol and a model 17 9mm Glock pistol while at a hotel parking lot in West Springfield, MA. He was arrested on Sept. 20, 2018.
When he's sentenced on July 31, he faces up to 5 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.