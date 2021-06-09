(WFSB) - A man from Easton pleaded guilty to producing child pornography.
Robert McGuire, 41, entered his plea on Wednesday before a U.S. district judge, the acting U.S. attorney for the District of Connecticut announced.
Court documents said that between Feb. 2019 and June 2020, McGuire repeatedly sexually abused a minor. The revealed that he took photographs and videos of the assaults.
McGuire was arrested by the Easton Police Department last summer on state charges related to the case. He was charged with two counts of first-degree sexual assault, two counts of illegal sexual contact and risk of injury to a minor.
On July 1, 2020, Easton police reported that they received a call from Yale-New Haven Hospital that said two juveniles were admitted to the hospital with signs of sexual abuse and trauma.
Warrants were executed at a home on Adams Road on July 10, 2020. Police reported that a large amount of evidence was recovered.
Since then, the FBI also investigated.
McGuire faces between 15 and 30 years in prison when he's sentenced on Oct. 14, 2021.
This prosecution is part of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Project Safe Childhood Initiative, which is aimed at protecting children from sexual abuse and exploitation. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit www.justice.gov/psc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.