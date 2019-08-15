NORWALK, CT (WFSB) – A Norwalk man was arrested after he posted online about his interest in committing a mass shooting.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation National Threat Operations Center received a tip that 22-year-old Brandon Wagshol was attempting to buy large capacity rifle magazines from out of state.
The Norwalk Police Department and FBI began a joint investigation.
It was determined that Washol was buying rifle parts online in an attempt to build his own rifle.
Police said he had also posted on Facebook that showed his interested in committing a mass shooting.
A search warrant was issued for Wagshol’s house where guns and ammunition were found.
Officers seized .40 caliber handgun, .22 caliber rifle, and .300 Blackout rounds of ammunition. Body armor with a titanium plate, camouflage shirt, pants and belt, a ballistic helmet, tactical gloves, and camouflage bag and computers were also found.
The guns were registered to Wagshol’s father who lives in the home, however, the firearms were accessible to Wagshol.
“We are thankful for our partnership with the FBI and fantastic teamwork that quickly brought this investigation from a tip to an arrest” said Chief Thomas Kulhawik. “I applaud the excellent work of our officers and the FBI agents that assisted and remind people, if they see something, say something.”
Wagshol was arrested on four counts of illegal possession of large capacity magazines.
He was held on a $250,000 bond and will appear in court on Friday.
(1) comment
People like this should be put down, If a dog bites someone. The poor dog is put down right?.. Then People like these should be put down
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.