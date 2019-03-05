WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Call it a presidential wish, for one man’s bucket list.
A Democratic city councilor in West Haven, is crossing the aisle, to fulfill her dying brother’s wish of getting President Donald Trump to reach out to him.
Bridgette Hoskie was hoping to put a smile on her baby brother Jay’s face, at a time when he sure could use one.
On Tuesday, that smile was brought to his face.
President Donald Trump made a special call to Jay Barrett, who is dying from cystic fibrosis.
Barrett was able to speak to Trump on the phone and said that a gift would be delivered to him on Saturday.
Lynn Patton from HUD is going to visit Barrett on Saturday afternoon to deliver an autographed gift from Trump.
Barrett is on oxygen 24-7, but while in the hospital, he texted his sister a bucket list with a wish to meet President Trump.
“He was like, ‘we could go to Washington D.C. Could you imagine if the president was out on the lawn’,” Hoskie said.
Hoskie is a Democrat through and through, but knowing her brother is a big fan of the president, she secretly emailed the White House, and then asked friends to do the same.
“It’s a big deal, I got emotional about it,” Hoskie said.
Jay said Patton, who grew up in New Haven and is in the Trump administration, reached out to him on Instagram and then called him Monday night.
“I call her back and she’s like, ‘I’ve got somebody who wants to talk to you on the other line, do you mind’,” Barrett said.
When he picked up the phone he heard “hey Jay, it’s Eric.”
It was the president’s son Eric.
“He sits there and he says, ‘you know I’ve talked to my sister and bother about you, Don, Ivanka, all of them, we’re hoping and praying for you, just keep fighting, don’t ever give up’,” Barrett said.
“It would be a big deal, especially knowing he doesn’t do a lot of this stuff anymore. He’s got a lot stuff on his schedule,” Barrett said.
Another item on his bucket list is to see his beloved Mets on opening day.
But for now, his sister says their goal is to get him to Washington D.C., even if the two couldn’t be more different.
“He’s Coke, I’m Pepsi. He’s Celtics, I’m Bulls. Giants, cowboys. Republican, Democrat,” Hoskie said.
But it’s the bond between brother and sister that, in this case, ‘trumps’ them all.
“Regardless of whatever happens, we are forever thankful and blessed, living out best life,” Hoskie said.
The trump's are such fantastic people. Take the politics out of it, they go the extra mile with caring about people.
