NASHVILLE, TN (WFSB) – A CT man who police said attacked a couple in Tennessee has been shot and killed during an altercation with law enforcement in Texas, according to police in Nashville.
Peter Alexander Bohning of Kent, CT is accused of stabbing the couple at their home in Nashville on Friday, killing the husband and critically injuring the wife.
Police said it was a random attack.
Days later, Bohning was found 1,000 miles away in Gaines County, TX on Monday, Metro Nashville Police posted to Twitter.
During an altercation, Bohning was shot by police and died at a hospital.
Police said a Gaines County deputy was stabbed during the altercation, suffering a non-life-threatening.
The deputy was taken to an El Paso hospital.
BREAKING: Murder suspect Peter Alexander Bohning has been shot during an altercation with law enforcement in Gaines County, TX. A Gaines County deputy was stabbed in the altercation and is being taken to an El Paso hospital. The deputy's injury is reportedly not life threatening
When Bohning was found in Texas, the deputy had responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle. The vehicle was reportedly one that was stolen from the Nashville couple's home.
Last Friday, Metropolitan Nashville police said the couple in Nashville was sitting on their back-porch. A man walked up to them, said he was lost and needed directions, and then attacked them.
Police believe the incident was a random armed robbery.
Officials say the couple ran inside their home after they were attacked. Donald Zikle was found with several stab wounds. He died at the hospital. The wife, identified as Leigh Ann Zikle, collapsed in the street and neighbors found her bleeding from the neck.
When police arrived on the scene, they found a Subaru with Connecticut plates and the back doors wide open. It was abandoned outside of the couple’s home.
The vehicle is registered to 34-year-old Peter Alexander Bohning. Police called him the suspect and believe he got away in the couple’s gray 2010 Toyota Camry. The car has been missing since the attack.
Neighbors held a vigil over the weekend for the couple.
“Mrs. Zirkle, we are here for you. We are rooting for you. We are so sorry for this travesty of losing your husband and for what you’re going through personally. We are praying for you. We are here for you,” said Holly Harrington of West Nashville.
Police had issued an arrest warrant for Bohning for murder and attempted murder.
