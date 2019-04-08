SUFFIELD, CT (WFSB) - After Hurricane Harvey hit Texas almost two years ago, four puppies were among those rescued from the devastation.
They were brought north to find their forever homes, two of which settled in Connecticut.
The families who took those dogs in are hoping to reunite the dogs and bring the siblings back together.
Most people would never know Enzo had been through so much.
"When it's windy or it's raining out, he's shaking and scared," said Jeff Colapietro, Enzo's owner. "He's slowly getting over it."
Colapietro said he adopted Enzo after Harvey devastated parts of Texas. The dog's previous owner was forced to evacuate and it and its siblings behind.
"And he took the mother, but left the puppies tied up in a barn," Colapietro said.
Four puppies were rescued by a nonprofit called A Second Chance for Ziva, which is dedicated to saving the lives of dogs.
It brought the pets north in hopes of finding families to take them in.
In addition to Enzo, there's Mia in Massachusetts, Vincent in Pennsylvania and Jules in Watertown, CT.
Knowing how close Jules was, Colapietro had an idea for a reunion.
"He's close by, so I think if we got them together, I think they would instantly recognize each other," he said.
The nonprofit is helping to make the reunion a reality for Colapietro and Enzo.
It is reaching out to the families to arrange a meeting.
"I think it would be really nice for them to be together," Colapietro said.
In the meantime, Colapietro said he is encouraging everyone to do what he did and adopt a pet to give the animal a new lease on life.
He said bringing Enzo home was the best decision he ever made.
"There's tons of these dogs that need homes," he said. "I couldn't be happier and I couldn't imagine a day going by without him."
Channel 3 learned the non-profit will be connecting all of the families.
