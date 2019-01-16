PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- A Marine Corps veteran from Plainfield is stepping off next month on the hike of a lifetime.
Steven Lesage said he hopes his trek spreads the word to veterans and others about PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder) and veteran suicide prevention.
Next month, the 34-year-old is heading to San Francisco and then walking the nearly 7,000 miles across the country on trails.
“This is what I have a passion for, hiking. Its enabled me to open up to others to be able to talk to them like I’m talking with you right now,” Lesage said.
The Marine veteran served 10 years, including three tours in Iraq, and said he’s motivated to help veterans who suffer from PTSD.
He himself has a hard time sleeping after his overseas experience.
“It’s difficult to say that’s what I suffer from because no veteran wants to say that,” he said.
Lesage figures walking on average 8 to 15 miles a day over a mix of roads and trails it will take him 18 months to reach his goal.
“It’s crazy, crazy to think about it but I see it as a challenge more than an issue,” Lesage said.
He said he’s not worried about getting lost. His followers can track his every step as he documents and shares his experience daily on social media, while carrying 34 pounds of gear, food, and water. He’s on a mission.
“I want to help. That’s all I want to do, don’t need fame or fortune. Its great having something like this happen where you can get the word out to help inspire people and that’s my biggest goal,” Lesage said. “It’s another sense of drive knowing that you can change at least one person’s life. If I can change at least one person’s life during this whole thing then I’m happy.”
