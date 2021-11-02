(WFSB) – Local media legend Brad Davis has died.
Davis is best known for his more than 40-year career on WDRC radio.
On Oct. 20, 2015, Davis was inducted into the Connecticut Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame.
The station's owner confirmed Davis died Tuesday night.
Stay with Channel 3 on this breaking news story.
