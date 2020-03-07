DANBURY, CT (WFSB) -- The 2020 Connecticut Mission of Mercy free dental clinic has been postponed until further notice amid concerns over the coronavirus.
It was scheduled to take place Mar. 20-21 inside the O'Neill Center at Western Connecticut State University in Danbury.
The event started in 2008 and offers people the opportunity to seek a variety of dental services including dental health screenings, x-rays, cleanings, fillings, extractions, and oral surgery.
“The CT Mission of Mercy Free Dental Clinic is a critically important volunteer healthcare initiative that's become a tradition in our state," said Governor Ned Lamont.
CTMOM is in the process of rescheduling a new date.
Click here for more information.
