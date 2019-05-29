NEW CANAAN, CT (WFSB) -- As police continue to search for a mother of five who hasn't been seen since Friday, a criminal investigation is underway.
Jennifer Dulos, 50, was reported missing from New Canaan on Friday, May 24. She is a mother to five children, who are all safe and with family.
She was last seen that day, driving a 2017 black Chevrolet Suburban.
Her car was later found on Lapham Road near Waveny Park, however she was not inside.
Multiple crews have been searching the area since, including on Wednesday, but she has not yet been located.
During the search of the park on Wednesday, police were assisted by a drone from the Norwalk Police Dept. and an aviation unit from New York State Police.
As crews search, police said a criminal investigation is being conducted concurrently to determine if she was the victim of foul play or intentional harm.
Before living in New Canaan, Dulos and her family lived in Farmington.
She had recently moved to Fairfield County while going through a divorce, which had been going on for about two years.
According to documents available at the Court's Law Library in New Britain, there was supposed to be a hearing on Wednesday, but that was postponed.
There are almost 500 court filings of their divorce.
A statement issued by the family and friends of Dulos said "Those who know Jennifer know her to be a devoted mother; an extremely thoughtful, reliable, and organized woman; and attest that she would never, ever, disappear when she is responsible for the lives of five loving and energetic children. Jennifer is gentle, kind, intelligent, and funny, and above all she prioritizes the health and happiness of her children. She and the children have been embraced by the New Canaan Country School community, where they have made good friends and are active in athletics and arts."
According to the court documents, Dulos has been married to Fotis Dulos since 2004.
He's a developer who builds luxury homes.
They have two sets of twins and another child together, all under the age of 13.
The children did go to Renbrook School in West Hartford since kindergarten, but now attend school in New Canaan.
Before the divorce proceedings, the family lived on a private road in Farmington. The home is currently on the market for more than $4 million.
In March of 2017, she said she discovered her husband was "having an affair. He admitted to the relationship."
In June of 2017, Jennifer Dulos told the court she discovered he "purchased a handgun," and that her husband became "enraged... stood inches from her face and berated her. He followed her upstairs and trapped her in a bedroom, physically intimidating her."
Court documents go on to say Fotis Dulos says differently.
He mentioned he "legally purchased a gun because he wanted to learn how to use a firearm in case he needed to protect his family."
However, "after notice of this proceeding, defendant turned the gun into the Farmington Police Department."
She also claimed her husband "made a specific threat to kidnap the children" and that he "applied for Greek passports for himself and the minor children."
However, he said he "has never made any threat to kidnap the children" and "has never applied for Greek passports for the children."
The court documents go on to say "Based on Defendant's/Husband Greek heritage, in April, 2015, an application for Greek citizenship for the minor children was made with the consultation and approval of the Plaintiff/Wife."
In June of 2017, the court ordered for the minor's passports to be turned over.
Jennifer had later decided to rent a home in New Canaan.
Another court case involves Fotis Dulos, showing he borrowed $1.7 million from his father-in-law.
He paid back $500,000 but claims the rest was a gift. His mother-in-law is suing him, claiming it wasn't.
Anyone who may have had contact with her or has any information should contact police at 203-594-3544.
