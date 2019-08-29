NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A Connecticut mother is sharing her heartbreaking story, with the hopes of stopping furniture from tipping over and preventing tragic accidents.
Shelley Lowe and Senator Richard Blumenthal are pushing Congress to pass the ‘Sturdy Act.’
The bill would make the Consumer Product Safety Commission adopt stronger standards on household furniture to protect children from tip over related injuries or death.
Lowe’s 22-month-old son JR died last year after a television fell on him.
“I grieve for my son every day and it only gets harder, but if JR and I can save one child’s life and a mother not to have to suffer the loss of a child by ways of raising awareness of what can be done to prevent a tip over, I will do everything in my power,” Lowe said.
“The solutions here are not high tech, they’re not tremendously innovative. It simply involves building the furniture so that it is back weighted and therefore more difficult to turn over,” said Blumenthal.
According to the Senator, tipped over furniture injures someone once every 17 minutes, with most being young children.
