(WFSB) - Health officials across the globe and in Connecticut are keeping a close eye on a new COVID-19 variant called omicron.

While the strain has not been detected yet in the United States yet, officials believe it may already be present in the country.

Starting Monday, the U.S. banned travel from South Africa and seven other countries in the region.

At least a dozen countries reported cases of the omicron variant.

Later on Monday, President Joe Biden is expected to give an update on the U.S.’s response to the new variant.

As millions of Americans prepare for the end-of-the-year holidays, research is being done on the omicron COVID variant.

The strain was first identified in South Africa and health officials said it could spread more rapidly than other variants.

On Friday, the World Health Organization declared omicron a “variant of concern.”

"We don't know yet as to whether this is more contagious than the Delta variant. Is it more deadly? We don't know. And we also don't know what is the level of protection that our existing vaccines offer against new variant,” said Dr. Leana Wen, former Baltimore health commissioner.

At the White House on Sunday, Biden met with his COVID-19 response team.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Biden’s chief medical advisor, said it would be about two more weeks until officials have more definitive information on the transmissibility and severity of the variant.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont issued a statement over the weekend.

"This news of the omicron variant reminds us about the importance of being vaccinated and getting a booster,” Lamont said. “We have now entered the winter holiday season and still need to mask while in indoor public places, practice proper hand hygiene, get tested, and stay home if you feel sick."

Lamont added that the state Department of Public Health has a network of labs studying different variants in the state.

He said they will allow Connecticut to track omicron as scientists learn more about it.