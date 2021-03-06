HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Some COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted in the educational and entertainment industry.
Starting on March 19, museums won't have to limit the number of people that come in, but social distancing and masks will be required.
While wearing a mask and social distancing, dozens of people traveled back in time to see dinosaurs through the CT Science Center's new exhibit.
"Masks are required for everyone ages two and up, and we have a time ticketed system which regulates the flow of traffic into the building, so you go online, reserve your tickets in advance, and then you come. Know you will be with a limited crowd and you can enjoy exhibits we have to offer," Sean Nadeau, marketing and membership manager for the CT Science Center, tells us.
With mandatory temperature checks as you walk in and advanced cleaning protocols, the Science Center is gearing up for more visitors as the governor allows museums to fully increase capacity starting on March 19, a date staff at the New England Carousel Museum are also excited about.
"It's a 33,000 square foot building so you don't have a lot of trouble getting people six feet apart and put all the proper COVID regulations in place," Louise Demars, director of the New England Carousel Museum and the Bushnell Park Carousel, stated.
Louise says this new guidance will mean more money for the museum in Bristol, but not for their Bushnell Park Carousel in Hartford, because that is considered an indoor amusement ride.
"That's where I am confused about, which side of the line do we fall into, and so is what is the state going to allow for us," said Demars.
A confusion Demars says she is hoping to clear up with the state so she can prepare permits, inspections, and the proper non damaging cleaning supplies.
Demars is hoping to open in July after a year-long closure.
"There is no money coming in, no money underlying no, because we are having no riders. We had to cancel all of the birthday parties. We had to cancel all the facility rentals. We have no income coming in at all," added Demars.
Despite no more limits on capacity for museums starting on March 19, social distancing, wearing a facial covering, and cleaning protocols will still be required.
In response to these new capacity guidelines, the CT Science Center also issued a statement saying:
"The governor's announcement is a hopeful sign that we are one step closer to returning to normal. We're excited to serve more people and will continue to provide in-person experiences in a welcoming and safe atmosphere.
For now, that means continuing our Safety at Play protocols, including limits on capacity and timed ticket reservations, to maintain safe distancing.
We will be conferring with our Health Advisory Committee closely monitoring the guest experience to increase capacity over the next few weeks. We strongly encourage making reservations well in advance for popular school vacation days."
