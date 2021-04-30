WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -- An investigation continues in Windsor after a hangman's noose was found at a construction site earlier this week, but it's not the only one.
Officers were called to the Amazon distribution center on Kennedy Road on Tuesday following the report that the noose was found hanging from a steel beam on the second floor of the building.
A construction supervisor told police that the site safety team documented the incident, and removed and discarded the noose.
According to police, the area where the noose was found is not monitored by surveillance cameras and is accessible to hundreds of employees from various companies.
On Wednesday, police said they responded to the site again after a rope was thrown around a beam. Police did say it was not a noose.
Then, on Thursday morning, officers were called to the facility again where five additional ropes that "could be interpreted as nooses" were found at various locations on different floors throughout the building.
Police said the ropes were collected as evidence and will undergo testing to identify potential suspects.
They said no other messages, markings, or other forms of communication at the facility would provide information that there was any intent or target of these nooses.
“The general contractor of the construction site has been proactive in addressing these incidents and is cooperating fully with law enforcement. On Wednesday morning (4/28), they held a full site safety meeting to discuss the initial incident. They also conducted an anti-discrimination / discrimination awareness training session with all employees on site,” police said in a press release.
Also, the general contractor offered a $5,000 reward for any information that would identify a person responsible for these incidents.
With the report of five more nooses, the NAACP is asking the company to step up.
"It’s a shame that this is happening at the Amazon headquarters in Windsor," said Scot X. Esdaile, president of the Connecticut NAACP. "The NAACP and many other civil rights organizations fought for hate crimes to be on the books, and we want to make sure that these individuals are held accountable."
He said they've reached out to Amazon and Windsor police about the nooses. He wants the company to reach out to the community and their employees.
"They need to sit down with the people, have conversations with the people and make sure and assure that people are safe. This is unacceptable," Esdaile said.
On Wednesday night, Amazon spokesperson released a statement saying, "Amazon does not tolerate any behavior deemed hateful, racist, or discriminatory."
In a statement, the Greater Hartford branch of the NAACP said it "takes very seriously the recent report of a noose and ropes found at the construction site of an Amazon facility in Windsor, and the discovery of five additional ropes on different floors of the site. We find this discovery to be both extremely alarming and disturbing. The heinous and historical significance of a noose to African Americans cannot be overlooked, as it represents a dark and evil part of our history. Recent news reports carried incidents of a noose being placed in the garage stall of African American NASCAR driver, of laminated photographs of African Americans killed in encounters with law enforcement officers being hung from trees by nooses, of African American West Virginia high school basketball player finding a drawing of a stick figure on a noose with his name on it, and of a 12 year-old girl being given a black doll with beads forming a noose at a Mardi Gras parade. The NAACP strongly condemns this and every other act of hate crime and racial intimidation and harassment, and demands a full investigation into the matter leading to criminal prosecution. The noose found at the construction site sends the message of a clear threat to African Americans and those of color who are working at the site, one which cannot be ignored. We further demand that every available measure be put in place to ensure the safety of all workers at the site.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police at (860) 688-5273.
(2) comments
Hanging has been a form of punishment by your government since it’s invention .
Still used around the globe
The color of a persons skin has 0 relevance
The attempt to make this all about one group of humans ... is unacceptable fear mongering
I only pray some day the media will be held accountable for their actions against the American people .
Yeah, your opinion on this is moot. There is one segment of the population that sees a noose as a symbol of hate and they were at the ends of those ropes for far too long. If you think these nooses were put there as anything other than a fear tactic, you should look into ocean front property in the Dakotas.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.