(WFSB) - A number of nail salons in southern Connecticut were issued "stop work" orders by the state labor department.
The Labor Department said it issued 24 stop work orders after visiting 39 nail salons in eight towns.
The orders were for violations of Connecticut wage laws.
Violations were found in salons in six towns, including:
Bridgeport
T.J. Nails, 4279 Main St.
Rose Nails, DBA Ren & Jiang Brothers Inc., 4569 Main St.
Sweety Nails, 2537 Main St.
Cathy’s Nail Salon, 60 Huntington Tpke.
Prisca Nails, 529 Broadbridge Rd.
Fairfield
Tiffany Nails and More, 35 Kings Hwy.
Meadow Spa, 391 Meadow St.
Sunshine Spa, 1551 Post Rd.
Oasis Spa, 222 Post Rd.
New Care Spa, 1700 Post Rd.
JY Healing Spa, 607 Kings Hwy.
Healing Garden, 63 Unquowa Rd.
Greenwich
QQ Nail Spa, 522 E. Putnam Ave., Greenwich
La Bella Spa, dba Bonnie’s Foot Reflexology, 522 E. Putnam Ave., Greenwich
Rose Nail Salon, 253 E. Putnam Ave., Cos Cob
Hamden
YY Nails, 3000 Whitney Ave.
Bella Nails, 58 Skiff St.
Fancy Nails, 2315 Whitney Ave.
Meriden
Peony Nails, 496 S. Broad St.
Milford
Nailopia & Spa Inc., dba Pink Nails, 115 Gulf St.
Elegant Nails & Spa LLC dba Elegant Nails, 232 Boston Post Rd.
Clover Nail & Spa., 1680 Boston Post Rd.
Milford Pinky Nails, 404 Bridgeport Ave.
Pearl Nails & Spa, 100 Lansdale Ave.
The violations included no worker's compensation coverage, crash payments without maintaining required payroll records and misclassifying employees as independent contractors.
“Although we recognize the importance of keeping businesses open and employees on the job, our first responsibility is to ensure that workers are being paid correctly for the jobs that they do, and proper protections are in place should they get injured while on the job,” said state labor commissioner Kurt Westby. “In promoting workplace compliance, we help create a level playing field so employers doing the right thing can remain competitive.”
Westby also said that the department is working with the businesses to get them into compliance with state laws, with the goal to get many re-opened by this weekend.
