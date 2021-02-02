FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) – The Connecticut National Guard helped deliver 1,000 vaccines to UConn Health in Farmington on Tuesday.
The snow nor the shortages stopped the National Guard from being able to deliver the vaccines.
The doses were delivered from another state location with more ample vaccine supply.
Due to the arrival of more vaccines, UConn Health is working to reschedule and vaccinate patients whose appointments between Feb. 1 and 8 were impacted due to the supply fluctuations.
“Our goal is to share these 975 first doses today and tomorrow with our patients,” says Anne Horbatuck, VP of Ambulatory Services at UConn Health. “We are moving down the list of canceled patients starting with today’s and moving forward to reschedule them as quickly as possible.”
Hundreds of patients were able to be rescheduled on Tuesday and hundreds more will be able to be vaccinated on Wednesday.
