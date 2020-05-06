NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - The Connecticut National Guard is helping to ensure that much-needed supplies get to where they need to go during the coronavirus pandemic.
The National Guardsmen who work inside and outside of the facility in New Britain said they work around the clock to make sure the state is prepared to respond to crises.
Men and women loaded up trucks on Wednesday morning.
They worked along side employees of the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection.
The warehouse in New Britain was set up in mid-March as the pandemic exploded in the state.
Medical equipment and food continue to be collected there. The items are processed and distributed.
The National Guardsmen are not career military members. They are people with regular jobs who have stepped up to serve their state and country during this time of need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.