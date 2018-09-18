(WFSB) - Connecticut National Guard soldiers helped lift a stranded dog to safety during storm relief efforts.
What was once Hurricane Florence left many parts of North Carolina underwater.
Tuesday, the National Guard posted a photo of soldiers hoisting the dog. Its owner, who was not pictured, was also rescued.
It said its guardsmen have been busy supporting search and rescue missions as well as transporting relief personnel and equipment.
The storm's death toll recently rose to 32 people.
