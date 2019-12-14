CT National Guard hosts Operation ELF for military families on Saturday

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Members of the Connecticut National Guard held the 18th annual holiday party, called Operation ELF for military families who spend the holidays alone.
Operation E.L.F., or ‘Embracing Lonely Families,’ was held in the Governor William A. O’Neill Armory in Hartford on Saturday afternoon.
Connecticut National Guard Public Affairs Officer David Pytlik told Channel 3 the event helps military families celebrate the holidays with other families.
"To remind those families they’re not alone. We are all one big family and we're all in it together. It’s an activity for the kids to go out and do something,” said Officer Pytlik.
“Financially it relieves a little bit of burden. The toys donated by very generous donors from throughout the state."
The organization seeks donations from throughout the year to ease the financial burden for military families trying to make ends meet when a loved one is deployed.
To donate, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.