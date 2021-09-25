HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - For more than seventy Connecticut National Guard members its time to head home after spending nearly a year overseas.
This morning, the state armory will host a welcome back ceremony for those soldiers.
Some of these soldiers are based in Middletown and Middletown, all of them working in either Africa or Jordan.
These soldiers oversaw base operations and contracts at facilities throughout the kingdom.
These soldiers are members of the 143rd Regional Support Group, Detachment Company 2, Company B, 2nd Battalion, and 641st Aviation Regiment.
Some supported Operation Spartan Shield in Jordan from October 2020 to July 2021 by overseeing base operations.
Others assisted in Africa in Operation Freedom Sentinel by air movement missions.
Now, they are finally home and able to celebrate with family and friends at the state armory.
Today, Governor Ned Lamont thanked these men and women and says:
"It fills me with pride to welcome them back home after a job well done. I am incredibly thankful for the support they have provided our country, and grateful to have these exemplary soldiers as members of the Connecticut National Guard."
The welcome home ceremony is set to start at 8:45.
