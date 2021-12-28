(WFSB) - Governor Ned Lamont announced Tuesday that nearly 100 Connecticut National Guard members will assist in the distribution of at-home COVID tests and N95 masks to residents.
This comes as COVID-19 cases are continuing to rise in the state.
The daily positivity rate is just under 15% today according to the governor’s office.
That’s a nearly 5% increase from Monday’s rate.
The state is now working to distribute more COVID tests in an effort to curb the spread, and they’re getting some help.
Monday, the governor announced plans to distribute three million at-home rapid tests and six million N95 masks.
The $18 million for those supplies will be funded through federal funds.
National Guard airmen and soldiers will be distributing the at-home rapid tests, along with N95 masks.
Those supplies will be going to municipalities and school districts across the state.
It’s up to each district and municipality to decide how to distribute them to those who live in their towns.
The National Guard says they’ll be helping to assemble and move out the supplies to areas across the state.
“As of right now the call is for up to 100 guardsmen. They are looking at potential other missions. We’re working very closely with other partner agencies, the governor’s office, to see what might be an appropriate role for the National Guard to play,” said Major David Pytlik.
For a list of how cities and towns are distributing test kits and masks, click here.
