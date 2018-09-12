WINDSOR LOCKS (WFSB) - Connecticut's National Guard is sending members and helicopters down south in anticipation of Hurricane Florence.
Maj. Gen. Francis J. Evon said that 10 Connecticut Army National Guard soldiers prepared two aircraft to support potential relief operations after the storm hits.
The UH-60 Blackhawk and CH-47 Chinook helicopters departed from Windsor Locks for the southeastern part of the country on Wednesday.
"There is no way to know exactly what Connecticut's piece of the mission will be until the storm passes and authorities have the opportunity to survey and prioritize needs," Evon said. "By prestaging equipment and personnel with the expertise capable of providing aerial transportation, we are able to respond in a much shorter amount of time. We pray for the safety of everyone anticipating to be affected once the storm makes landfall."
The crew and equipment will stage far enough west of the storm to avoid safety concerns.
The helicopters are capable of moving personnel and equipment.
A Blackhawk can carry a dozen people while a Chinook can hold more than 30 passengers.
Last year, the Connecticut National Guard supported hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico, Texas and Florida.
It was also deployed within the state last May following tornadoes.
Florence is expected to make landfall in the Carolinas on Friday.
