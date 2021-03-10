EAST GRANBY, CT (WFSB) - Six hundred members of the Connecticut National Guard are preparing to ship out to Africa.
The 1-102nd Infantry Regiment (Mountain) is getting ready for deployment in support of "Operation Enduring Freedom."
Wednesday at 4 p.m., Gov. Ned Lamont, joined by Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz and Major General Francis Evon, will visit the Bradley Air National Guard Base in East Granby, where the Guardsmen will be preparing to leave.
Lamont said it will be the single largest deployment of Connecticut Guardsmen since 2009.
Operation Enduring Freedom launched in 2001 as a counter-terrorism response to the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.